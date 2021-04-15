Whenever there’s a conversation about the best first-person shooter game, Call of Duty is probably the first name that pops up.

Such is the class of the game that despite the number of other options available, it holds its own.

There’s a good reason behind that, too. It is not merely the game’e reputation that has made it last the test of time but also the constant additions and a different level of excitement accompanying each.

Speaking of additions, the developers have not left a single stone unturned in making some major additions to the game’s maps over the years.

Quite frankly, while some of them may have been a touch awful, others really stand apart.

Here’s a list of the ten most iconic Call of Duty maps from all the previous editions, according to our friends at Game Rant.

10. Castle (Call of Duty: World at War)

Based in the beautiful Japan, the Castle is among the favourites of a majority of fans. It can give a few headaches with its complexities but it’s not as big as the other maps, which does help.

Add to that the fact that it’s a Paradise for snipers and it is just about the perfect location if you are looking to have some fun.

9. Strike (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)

While on the face of it, it might seem like an ordinary Call of Duty map but the moment you get in on the action, you would find that Strike has a really good flow to it.

Its open streets and the buildings that surround them contribute to an already intense atmosphere that is laden with multiple possibilities for every single time you play.

8. Rust (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

Much like the Castle, it’s a not-so-big map that comes with a tendency to be all-action right from the outset. If you have played here before, you would know exactly what that means.

Rust has a nice-looking main building that often serves as the key to winning. If you fail to get a hold of the building, you may as well not bother.

7. Raid (Call of Duty: Black Ops 2)

As far as settings go, this one is very picturesque. Raid is located in a massive mansion that is envy of many. However, as beautiful as it is, Raid is no stroll in the park.

Don’t let the courtyard and the swimming pool fool you, and definitely don’t stop by to have a look, for there’s always a sniper somewhere around the corner. You miss and someone else hits.

6. Nuketown (Call of Duty: Black Ops)

Nuketown is a part of almost every other Call of Duty edition and quite frankly, there’s many who must be jaded at the very sight of it.

It’s beautiful, no doubt, but it’s too small and does not offer a lot of opportunities, really. All you can do and would want to do is to make it to the end, for that is all you can actually do.

5. Brecourt (Call of Duty 2)

We are into elite territory now. This is often dubbed as an iconic map because of the fact that it has been adapted from an actual military engagement.

That means that there is something for everyone in Brecourt, whether you have a penchant for open fires or you like being a sneaky sniper.

4. Highrise (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

Modern Warfare 2 is already a goldmine of legendary maps. You can pick any, really, but even so, this one does hold its own.

Because it’s a high setting (as the name implies, too), Highrise is for the sniper in you. There are a couple main offices accompanied by a ground that’s split in three. Navigating through it can be fun and games but only as long as you don’t get shot by a sniper - which is a high possibility.

3. Terminal (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

Remember we said Highrise holds its own? Looks like it was a disrespect to Terminal.

This is one map that is perhaps loved by all and sundry. It is built around an airport terminal and has another outdoor section that will take you right to an airplane.

With all sorts of cover and options aplenty for snipers, too, you would do well to not be in awe of it.

2. Hijacked (Call of Duty: Black Ops 2)

Hijacked is an eye candy of sorts mainly because it’s based on a lovely yacht. Its beauty is bettered only by the gameplay it has to offer. Which is to say, it is very kind to any type of player.

You don’t get shot here too soon to begin with. And even if it is fast-paced, do know that you will make it through. It really is plain sailing.

1. Crash (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)

The unrivalled best.

Crash has it all: action, ease of navigation and a genuine flow to it. It is the most comprehensive on every front, whether it is the element of size, the difficulty level and the options available to every ilk of player.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Call of Duty Quiz: The first Call of Duty was set during which time period? The Vietnam War World War I World War II The Cold War

News Now - Sport News