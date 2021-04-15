Ahead of his highly anticipated bout against Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo Alvarez has been hard at work in the gym as he looks to retain the super middleweight title which he has held since December 19, 2020.

Having surely been put through his paces during training camp, Alvarez was given quite the test in the shape Andy III, Andy Ruiz Jr.’s eldest son.

Both Ruiz Jr. and Canelo are part of the same gym, run by distinguished trainer Eddy Reynoso.

The young lad was seen on an Instagram story holding the pads for Alvarez with a beaming smile on his face.

Andy III undoubtedly is a boxing fan and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were to one day step into the ring like his father.

Ruiz Jr. is back in action on May 1, 2021 against Chris Arreola, which is the Mexican’s first fight since losing to Anthony Joshua in December 2019.

As seen on social media, Reynoso has helped Ruiz Jr. undergo a dramatic body transformation, and my oh my my is all we have to say.

Now looking like a whole new fighter, Ruiz Jr. has told the boxing world that he is no longer the same guy who lost to AJ a year and a half ago.

“Everyone’s gonna see the difference. Everyone’s gonna see my hard work, that’s what it’s all about.

“I’m ready for my next fight. I’m ready, excited, ready to prove everybody wrong.

“I must have lost 40lbs [2st 12lbs]. After my fight against Anthony Joshua, my defeat in Saudi Arabia, I gained to like 310lbs [22st 2lbs].

“I was depressed, I was mad at myself because I knew I should’ve trained, I knew I should’ve done better in my last fight, but it’s never too late.

"Now is the beginning to see the real and new Andy Ruiz Jr.”

With a big month ahead for the two Mexican fighters, young Andy III will be hoping both his boxing idols can claim momentous victories in a few weeks time.

