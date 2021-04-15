Dustin Poirier took to Twitter on Wednesday night to apologize for taking his war of words with Conor McGregor public.

Before the fight was confirmed by the UFC earlier this week, Poirier and McGregor engaged in a bit of Twitter beef after the American claimed that the Irishman had gone back on his promise to donate $500,000 to his Good Fight Foundation.

Poirier also went on to say that McGregor and his team had been ‘ghosting’ the foundation for many months now.

This ultimately resulted in McGregor clapping back and saying that the foundation had failed to outline what exactly the money goes towards and that he would be quite foolish to send half a million dollars without knowing how it would be used.

It got to a point where The Notorious even called off the fight, but following an official announcement that the bout will take place July 10, 2021, it seems Poirier and McGregor are now dealing with their issue in private.

Poirier, who beat McGregor in January, tweeted that his outburst should not have been done publicly and that he indeed ‘jumped the gun’.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know,” he wrote.

“I. Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal!

“I feel like I have brought a negative energy and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile.

“I will take this in stride and continue to fight the good fight! New goal is coming soon and it is a big one. Thank you to all who are involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision.”

Whether the charity issue was dealt with or not, we don’t know, but what we do know is that this trilogy will undeniably be one for the ages.

