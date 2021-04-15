Fabrizio Romano gives transfer update on in-demand Man United star

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United have not given up hope of convincing Edinson Cavani to stay at the club for another year.

What did Romano say?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano outlined the latest contract developments regarding Cavani, and confirmed that it will still be a few weeks until the Uruguayan's future is settled.

Romano said: "There is still another meeting already scheduled between Cavani and Manchester United to decide about the future. It will be in the next weeks because Manchester United are intending to offer Cavani to extend the contract for one more season, to discuss the contract with Cavani. They have this option but they are really convinced and really happy with Cavani.

"So, they will try to keep the player. It will be a family decision, similar to the Thiago Silva one for Chelsea. So, he needs to decide with the family if staying in Europe for one season or going to South America with Boca Juniors, pushing and offering a two-year contract.

"So, Boca Juniors and not only them, are prepared to offer him a new contract, but Cavani is still waiting to decide and Manchester United will push to keep him. So, it’s up to the player and it’s up to the family. It will be a long one too because we have to wait some weeks, but Manchester United are not giving up on Cavani. They are happy with him and if Cavani will say ‘yes’, they will be ready and happy to keep him for one more season. If not, then Boca Juniors are leading the race."

What is Cavani's current contract situation?

The 34-year-old's £160,000-a-week contract is set to expire in June, although United do have the option to extend this by a further year.

Their challenge is to convince him to stay, rather than Cavani moving closer to home and joining Boca Juniors in Argentina.

What are Cavani's stats this season?

In his first season in England, Cavani has netted seven top-flight goals in 20 appearances (via WhoScored). The latest of those came on Sunday, when he scored a well-directed header during a 3-1 victory for United over Tottenham. Bruno Fernandes (16) and Marcus Rashford (10) are the only players who have scored more Premier League goals for Ole Gunnar Solskajer's side this term.

The veteran striker has also held the ball up well for the team. He has only been dispossessed on four occasions in the league, as opposed to fellow forward Anthony Martial, who has lost the ball 37 times in his 22 matches.

Should United do all they can to keep him?

This depends on whether United manage to sign another striker in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in recent times. If they are able to land either of those players, then the need to hold onto Cavani becomes less prevalent.

However, if it seems that Solskjaer is going to miss out on bringing in another high-class forward, he may want to fight harder to keep Cavani at Old Trafford.

He has popped up with vital goals this year, most notably away at Southampton and Spurs, proving that he is still a menace in the penalty box.

There aren't too many of those about nowadays who can match the quality of Cavani, which indicates that he could still have a part to play for United in 2021/22.

