WNBA: Who are the top 5 prospects to watch in the draft tonight

The WNBA draft takes place tonight, with more than 50 hopeful players vying for the opportunity to turn professional and play at the elite level.

Dallas Wings have the first two picks after the New York Liberty traded their right to choose first, but which youngsters are likely to be chosen first?

Here’s a look at five of the top prospects to watch out for later:

Charli Collier

After declaring for the draft last month, Charli Collier instantly rose to the top of everyone’s draft projections.

Standing at six-foot-five, Collier’s skill and athleticism have set her apart from the rest. Averaging more than 11 rebounds per game in her third season, she has been a vital part of the Texas Longhorns team.

Her 31 percent three-point shot is somewhat questionable, but the forward has shown a gradual improvement year on year and has so much potential for the future.

Aari McDonald

Arizona Wildcats star Aari McDonald led her side to the National Championship game and had a chance to win the match at the death.

Though she couldn’t lead her side to the title, she was instrumental in the Final Four, scoring a game-high 26 points as the Wildcats upset favourites UConn.

McDonald was eligible to enter the draft last year but chose to stay in Arizona for another season.

Some teams are said to have concerns over her height, but her highly efficient three-point shooting makes her one of the game’s most exciting players to watch.

Dana Evans

One of Louisville’s stars this season, Evans has scored in double figures in 40 consecutive games, highlighting her consistency.

This is the longest streak at Louisville in over 20 years, bettering the 36-game streak from Cardinals legend Angel McCoughtry, who was selected as the number one pick in the 2009 draft.

A two-time ACC Player of the Year in both her junior and senior seasons, Evans finished her college career with an average of 20.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Awak Kuier

At just 19-years-old, Awak Kuier is the youngest of this year’s draft prospects. Because she is counted as an international player, she isn’t required to follow the same rules as other college players.

The Finnish centre is expected to be selected in the top five, which would make her just the sixth international player with no collegiate experience to be selected this high in a draft.

A versatile player, who is capable of playing from small forward through to centre –– Kuier currently averages 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in the SerieA1 Italia.

Though she doesn’t have quite the same hype as some of those who have just competed in March Madness, she is still expected to be picked up early.

Rennia Davis

An accomplished all-round player, Davis ranks in Tennessee’s all-time top 10 for multiple statistics, including double-doubles (39), 20-point games (23) and points (1,815).

Davis is particularly strong defensively, allowing only 34 points from 76 possessions on pick-and-roll sets this season.

Her three-point percentage was just 26%, however, and this is something she must improve moving forwards.

Overall, her stock is still high, but this lack of consistency from three-point range could count against her.

