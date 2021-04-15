Rhea Ripley on ex-Tag Team Champion who's had a huge impact on career

Rhea Ripley recently captured the RAW Women's Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday. The Nightmare beat Asuka for the belt, only 20 days after debuting on the main roster.

By winning the Red Brand's top women's prize, Ripley is now the only WWE Superstar to win the NXT UK, NXT and RAW Women's Title.

Her dominance in NXT UK earned her a move to America, debuting on the Black and Gold Brand in August 2019.

Speaking to Renée Paquett‪e on the Oral Sessions, Rhea revealed that she felt alone when moving to the States, but two-time WWE Tag Team Champion and Performance Center coach Scotty 2 Hotty helped her settle in and has influenced the wrestler she is today.

“I want to say that Scotty 2 Hotty was a massive impact in my career,” Ripley noted.

“There was a time at the PC where I felt like many people didn’t believe in me, and no one really gave me the time of day or helped me much. But Scotty 2 Hotty was one that was always there for me.

“Scotty was definitely the one who helped me mentally get through the games that are in wrestling. Every time that I was down or got told that I was c*** and I wasn’t learning and that I was dangerous and sucked at everything, he was the one that would grab me straight after and [say], ‘No, you’re doing great. I see you every day, and I know that you’re improving. If you keep on this track, you will be big.’ I love Scotty 2 Hotty.”

At only 24-years-old, the Australian has shown that she'll be one of the company's biggest stars for many years to come.

The Nightmare was runner-up in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, and looks set to be dominating RAW as it's Women's Champion for some time.

With her recent arrival on the main roster, there is potential for her to have some incredible matches with the likes of Charlotte Flair again, Peyton Royce and former NXT rival, Shayna Baszler.

