Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will face-off against each other in front of a full-capacity crowd at UFC 264, UFC president Dana White has announced.

It was confirmed earlier this week that both fighters have finally signed their contracts for the bout, with the trilogy fight due to take place in July of this year.

Tickets will officially go on sale this week following the UFC's announcement that thousands of fans will be able to watch the event live at the T-Mobile Arena. UFC 264 is set to take place in Las Vegas on July 10 this year.

The UFC have also confirmed that for the first time since March 2020, crowds will be in attendance at UFC 261 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24 and UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15.

However, the world's biggest mixed martial arts organization will continue to host its smaller shows at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, sources said.

"I am so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back," White said in a video posted on social media. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business, and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas at 100% capacity."

"Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans," he added. "And this card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor."

Poirier (27-6, 1 NC) shocked the world when he stopped McGregor via TKO in the second round in January at UFC 257 on Fight Island.

The Irishman was later handed a six-month medical suspension following the stoppage, the first time he has been stopped by strikes in his entire career.

McGregor, 32, will be looking to avenge his most recent loss to Poirier after winning their first meeting in 2014.

He hasn't won a fight inside the Octagon since he knocked out Donald Cerrone to win his comeback fight at UFC 246 in January 2020.

