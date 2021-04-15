Phil Foden enjoyed the finest moment of his glittering young career on Wednesday evening.

The Manchester City forward scored his team's winning goal in a 2-1 victory away at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, securing progress to the semi-final stage of the competition.

Foden was one of City's top performers in a big game yet again and he is firmly on the path to superstardom.

In all competitions this season, the 20-year-old has scored 13 goals and contributed nine assists in his 41 appearances.

Those numbers are mighty impressive and it's why Foden has been named as one of the best 10 forwards in world football.

The City man occupies sixth-place in FourFourTwo's list, with Barcelona's Lionel Messi surprisingly named as only second-best on the planet.

Out-and-out strikers have not been considered for selection by the publication, which is why the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane do not feature.

Let's take a look at the first half of their top 10...

10. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

9. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

8. Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

7. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

6. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The first five places are dominated by Premier League players, with four making the cut.

Gnabry being ranked higher than Rashford, Sterling and Son is certainly an interesting one, especially given that the German has scored only 10 goals in all competitions this season - the lowest total of any player above.

Now onto the top five...

5. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

3. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

1. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar ahead of Messi? It's a bold call, but the Brazilian forward was absolutely brilliant in both of PSG's legs against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

However, Messi is still at the peak of his powers and he's also contributed to far more goals in 2020/21 than his former Barcelona teammate - as have Salah and Mbappe.

Neymar is an incredible footballer, don't get us wrong.

He's a supreme playmaker, an elite goalscorer and an on-pitch leader, attributes that make him the complete modern-day forward.

But the finest in the world? Perhaps not, as injuries have seen him unable to consistently perform to the standard he is capable of in recent years.

That's not been the case with Messi, Mbappe or Salah, so in our humble opinion, all three should rank higher than Neymar.

