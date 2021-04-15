Queens Park Rangers news: Pundit delivers frank verdict on Hoops player's future

With Queens Park Rangers currently meandering towards a mid-table finish in the Championship, it wouldn't be at all surprising in manager Mark Warburton is already making plans for the upcoming transfer window.

One of the main issues that he may need to address is the future of one of his key players who has was recently linked with a move away from the Hoops.

As reported by The Sun earlier this week, goalkeeper Seny Dieng emerged as a potential target for West Ham United who were thought to be willing to pay £6m to secure his services.

Although Warburton dismissed this speculation on Monday, it will be intriguing to see whether QPR are able to convince the shot-stopper to stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer if a top-flight club tries to swoop for him.

Making reference to Dieng's current situation at QPR, pundit Emile Heskey has suggested that the keeper should avoid the temptation of moving to the Premier League as he will not be guaranteed the game-time that he needs in order to improve as a player.

Speaking to HITC about the Hoops man, the former England international said: "Do you back yourself as a player?

"Or do you stay where you are until you know that you're in a position to demand (a starting place)?

"If you wait and wait and wait and wait (on the bench at a big club), you end up missing six months to a year where you could have been playing.

"When you're talking goalkeepers, (Dieng) is fairly young and when you've been a regular all this time, why would you give up that to be at a bigger club, or be on more money?

"Play the games, get the love of it, get more experience, and then you can probably pick and choose which club you go to then."

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having overtaken fellow keeper Joe Lumley in the pecking order this season by producing the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship, Dieng is currently guaranteed first-team football at QPR.

As well keeping 10 clean-sheets in 38 league appearances for the Hoops, the shot-stopper has also averaged a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.73.

Whilst a move to the Premier League would be hard to turn down, it could be argued that Dieng would benefit more from staying at QPR as it will give him the chance to further his development as a player.

When you consider how well the Senegal international has played in recent months, cashing in on him at this stage of his career would be a naïve decision as there is no guarantee that Warburton will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement during the transfer window.

News Now - Sport News