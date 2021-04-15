Premier League transfer news: David Moyes eyes Chelsea's forgotten man Ross Barkley

West Ham are reportedly interested in Ross Barkley, while Aston Villa are not looking to sign him on a permanent basis.

When Barkley departed Chelsea and joined Villa on loan, the Englishman had a point to prove but his spell in Birmingham hasn't gone according to plan.

From being a guaranteed starter at the start of the season, Barkley's last five outings for Villa have come off the bench.

However, he may get a chance to prove himself yet again at another Premier League club next season.

What's the latest on Barkley?

TEAMtalk has recently reported that David Moyes has added Barkley to his West Ham summer wishlist.

Villa are apparently not happy with the 33-cap England international and have decided against taking him on permanently.

Sources have told the website that the club aren't pleased with the midfielder's off-the-field antics and the Villa man has struggled for game time in recent weeks.

However, Moyes is apparently willing to take a punt on the 27-year-old and the potential of joining the Hammers reportedly appeals to Barkley.

A new Lingard for West Ham?

A January move to West Ham has revitalised Jesse Lingard's career. As well as amassing eleven goal involvements for the Hammers, he's back amongst the England fold after excelling at the 2018 World Cup.

Perhaps Moyes can work his magic again with Barkley, because there are some clear comparisons between the two.

Both were once Three Lions regulars with important roles for club and country, but then soon found themselves stuck on the fringes at major Premier League clubs.

Both are also naturally creative talents, and both have worked with Moyes before previously. Lingard was at Old Trafford during the West Ham manager's short stint there, while Moyes gave Barkley his Everton debut back in 2011.

Considering that personal connection, Barkley could well undergo a similar journey to Lingard - albeit, perhaps not to the exact same degree of instant success - should he join the Hammers.

Could he replace Lingard at West Ham?

As well as being 'another Lingard' for the Irons, Barkley could even be the man to replace him. Lingard has been linked with Arsenal along with Real Madrid and Inter Milan, while it's said he wants to play Champions League football next season.

He could well get that in east London should he decide to stick around, if West Ham maintain their current position of fourth place.

But that's a big if and the Irons may need to replace their loan signing this summer. Barkley's recent form may not inspire confidence in that respect, but Moyes has shown with Lingard he can get the best out of forgotten stars who have plenty of natural talent.

