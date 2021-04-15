Demetrius Andrade has let his feelings known on Billy Joe Saunders.

Three years ago, Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) and Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) were supposed to fight on October 20, 2018.

But Saunders tested positive for the banned substance oxilofrine during a random drug test, which resulted in him losing his WBO middleweight world title, despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by the British Boxing Board of Control.

In a recent interview, Andrade lambasted Saunders and said his career was full of nothing but lies. However, the undefeated 33-year-old American admits he still wants to go toe-to-toe with the Welwyn warrior.

"Smoke and mirrors on Billy Joe’s side," Andrade said to Brian Custer’s Last Stand Podcast. "He went out there and said, 'I'll fight Demetrius.' He didn’t want to wait on Canelo until May.

"But he pretty much just used my name for leverage to make the deal, meaning 'yo we want this much money or we’re going to fight Demetrius Andrade,'" he added. "We know you don’t want to fight Demetrius Andrade, and the possibility of us losing is high fighting Demetrius Andrade.

"He’s a cheat. He’s a liar. He’s a disgrace. I can’t wait because if I could put these hands on him, I’m going to f*** him up!"

Andrade will defend his 160-pound world title against mandatory challenger Liam Williams at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 17.

Saunders, meanwhile, is currently in the middle of preparations for his upcoming super-middleweight unification fight with Canelo Alvarez on May 8.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn recently posted a picture of the slick southpaw training at the UFC's Performance Institute in Las Vegas ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

