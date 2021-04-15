Daily Digest: Beth Mooney lands Leading Women's Cricketer award

In today's news: Beth Mooney scoops Wisden Almanack's Leading Women's Cricketer award, Alex Scott prepares to take over as host of Football Focus and Aston Villa will host West Ham at Villa Park in May.

Beth Mooney named Leading Women’s Cricketer

Wisden Almanack has awarded Beth Mooney the title of Leading Women's Cricketer in the world for 2020. The annual publication has acknowledged the Australian international's stellar timeline over the last 12 months, including her astonishing achievement of being named the number one T20 batter in the world.

Between the 2017/18 Ashes and the end of 2020, Mooney scored a total of 1,350 runs in 20-over internationals, which is more than any other male or female cricketer in the world. The 27-year-old rose into the spotlight once more in the final of the Women’s Big Bash League in 2019. Mooney won Player of the Match in the December final as Brisbane Heat defended their title.

The 2021 edition of Wisden Almanack names Mooney as their latest all-round established female cricketer. She takes over the status from fellow Aussie Ellyse Perry, who scooped the award for 2019.

Alex Scott named new presenter of Football Focus

It has been announced that Alex Scott will take over from Dan Walker as the leading presenter of Football Focus. The former Arsenal and England defender will become the first female host of the BBC show when her contract comes into play next season.

This is a huge milestone for women in sport as Scott readies up to take on one of the most iconic shows in football. Unfortunately, she has already received backlash on social media, as many have accused the BBC of "ticking a box" by bringing the 36-year-old into the role.

She has hit back at the trolls and remains ever the professional when it comes to her continuously growing role in the sport.

Aston Villa to host West Ham at Villa Park

Aston Villa have confirmed that their upcoming match against West Ham on May 2nd will take place on the big stage of Villa Park.

Marcus Bignot and his side join the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to play at the men's stadiums this season.

Villa are currently bottom of the Women's Super League table on 10 points, but have two games in-hand over Bristol City who are just one point ahead in 11th place. Their clash against West Ham could be a deciding fixture in this season's relegation battle, as four teams are currently locked in a fight to stay in the division.

Caster Semenya snubs chance to qualify for 200m

The 30-year-old runner has confirmed that she will not attempt to qualify for the 200m sprint at this year's Olympics. Caster Semenya recently completed an impressive 15 minute 52.28 seconds run in the 5,000m in South Africa, retaining her title in the event.

She has expressed worries over her health, which is her main reason for not wishing to attempt the 200m Tokyo qualification.

"I'm getting old‚ I'm scared to tear my muscles," the two-time Olympic champion admitted. Semenya won gold in the 800m in both the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Katie Boulter to return after two-year injury struggle

Katie Boulter will return from her long-term injury woes this week as she prepares to represent Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup.

The tournament, which will run across Friday and Saturday, will see GB take on Mexico in a play-off that could see them one win away from qualifying for the 2022 Finals.

Boulter suffered heartache during her breakthrough season after she suffered a stress spinal fracture. That setback, coupled with the restrictions of Covid-19 has made for a troublesome couple of years for the 24-year-old.

Now though, she will look to bounce straight back into the action at the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup.

