West Ham tried desperately to sign a striker in January.

David Moyes searched high and low after Sebastien Haller departed the club for Ajax in a €22.5million move.

However, they were unable to seal a deal for a replacement before the January transfer window shut.

West Ham have very few options up front and it's a position that must be addressed in the summer.

And, according to the Evening Standard, they want to sign a player from their London rivals.

What have the Evening Standard said?

It is reported that West Ham will attempt to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal this summer.

Moyes' side were open to signing him in January but the Gunners were unwilling to listen to offers.

West Ham are now hoping Arsenal have softened their stance after they persuaded Folarin Balogun to sign a new deal.

What does Moyes think of Nketiah?

Moyes is said to be a big fan of the 21-year-old. Nketiah is a lively striker who works hard and the Scotsman believes he fits his energetic style of play.

How has Nketiah performed this season?

Nketiah has struggled for game time in recent times. After featuring consistently in the first few months of the campaign, he has played just two minutes for Arsenal since February.

In total, he has scored five goals in 25 games this season.

Will Nketiah want to move?

Nketiah outlined his frustrations with his lack of game time while on international duty with England U21s.

"It’s been a difficult last month or so. I haven’t played as much as I would have liked," he said.

“I have been working hard and being dedicated, which adds to the frustration."

How much would Nketiah cost?

It is unknown how much Arsenal will want for the youngster. They might not be willing to sell him. He is valued at £16.20m by Transfermarkt.

West Ham will likely not have to worry about his wage demands. According to Spotrac, Nketiah currently earns £45,000-per-week.

Should West Ham sign Nketiah?

I have my doubts about whether West Ham should sign the English youngster.

He turns 22 years old in May and he has not yet proven that he can perform in the Premier League.

Yes, he's young and will only get better, but West Ham should be looking to sign proven players who can perform at a high level right away.

Ultimately, it comes down to the price. If they can get Nketiah for an affordable price then he will be worth taking a chance on.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News