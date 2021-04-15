Celtic transfers: More concern about Odsonne Edouard

There could be doubts about Odsonne Edouard's character when it comes to potential suitors thinking about buying the Frenchman, according to Dean Jones.

What did he say?

When speaking to Pete O'Rourke on the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones hinted that interested parties may have been put off by what they've heard about the striker off the field, despite his success on it.

"A lot of people have been put off by stuff that they've seen from his past in terms of his personality and his behaviour," he said from the 12-minute mark onwards.

"I don't think that his character fits a lot of clubs."

Who has been linked?

GIVEMESPORT brought you news last month that Leicester City are keen on the player - who they have made their top target this summer - but will only be looking to bid around £15m.

Despite recent links with a move to Arsenal, it is Brendan Rodgers' side who remain in the driving seat as things stand.

What are Celtic looking for?

We also understand that Celtic are hoping for a bidding war this summer in an effort to push his price tag up to around the £20m mark.

Indeed, given the Scottish giants are also due to pay former club Paris Saint-Germain as much as 50% of any fee they receive for the 23-year-old, they are holding out for top dollar.

Are they likely to get it?

At this stage, it seems hugely unlikely.

In just a few months' time, Edouard will be in the final year of his contract and, if those who have looked at him are concerned about matters of the field, it's hard to see anyone coming in and paying £20m in a post-pandemic market.

Sadly for Celtic, it doesn't look as if they'll be getting what they want this summer.

