There haven't been many goalscoring midfielders better than Frank Lampard.

In Premier League terms, the Chelsea legend is clear of the competition and he's currently the fifth-highest scorer in the English top-flight since 1992/93 with 181 goals.

To strike that many times from midfield is mighty impressive and what makes Lampard's legacy even greater is the fact that he contributed so much more to the teams he played for.

Chelsea's record goalscorer was also a brilliant playmaker in his heyday, finishing his Premier League career with 102 assists - the fourth-most in history.

Lampard's passing ability was up there with the best in the world and one assist in particular backs up that point.

In the 2007/08 season, Chelsea thrashed Manchester City 6-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard surprisingly didn't get on the scoresheet, but it was his magical pass that setup Didier Drogba to make it 2-0 to the Blues on the day.

In our opinion, the ball from 'Super Frank' is better than any goal, a moment of pure genius that we feel is underrated in the present day - something we're trying to change.

You can check out Lampard's magnificent assist below.

What. A. Pass.

"This is one of the best passes I've ever seen in my life," one football fan wrote in the comment section, with another adding: "The vision, the confidence, and the technical ability to make that pass is incredible."

A third quipped: "This is my favourite pass ever."

The ball was locked on to Drogba after leaving the outside of Lampard's boot and the Ivorian striker didn't have to adjust his run at all.

“Looking at some balls I played [to] Didier, [they] were the passes I love," Lampard told Chelsea's official website when chatting about his on-pitch relationship with Drogba.

“Whenever I felt I was getting the ball [and passed it] over, I knew Didier would run and we talked about it - where exactly he wanted it, the defender he felt would get sucked in to the first movement and we could go in behind.

Practice certainly made perfect, with Lampard assisting Drogba 24 times throughout their time playing together in the Premier League.

