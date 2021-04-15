Premier League transfer news: Aston Villa ready to spend big in key position

Aston Villa are reportedly on the hunt for two wide forwards in the summer transfer window which could essentially complete Dean Smith's side.

After narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of last season, this year has certainly been a huge success for the Villans, as they sit 11th in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Smith is still looking to improve his squad and there's been an exciting transfer development at Villa Park.

What's the latest?

Football Insider has recently revealed that Villa will be looking to spend big this summer and bring in two wide forwards to bolster the squad.

The club plan to bring in two attackers who can play on either side of the lone-striker formation which Smith has used prominently this season.

In addition to this, by signing these players and improving the squad, Villa hope to show Jack Grealish that the club are going in the right direction in a bid to keep him in Birmingham.

The total package for Dean Smith?

Villa have shown this season that they are capable of rubbing shoulders with some of the Premier League's elite with their impressive squad - who can forget their emphatic 7-2 win over Liverpool.

But these two additions could be the final piece to the puzzle which will take the club to the next level.

Villa already boast a top goalkeeper in the form of Emiliano Martinez, who has the highest save percentage in the Premier League, with 78.4%.

Furthermore, Smith's side have a settled back four while John McGinn and Douglas Luiz have also proven their worth in the heart of the midfield, with both making at least 26 starts.

Grealish, meanwhile, is the first name on the team sheet and Ollie Watkins has thrived in the lone striker role, scoring 12 goals this season.

But he does need support going forward.

Grealish's recent spell on the sidelines has highlighted that Villa are in need of higher quality personnel in wide areas for when the Englishman is unavailable.

Since Grealish's injury in February, Villa have only won two of their last eight games. Moreover, in three of these fixtures, the Villans failed to find the back of the net.

Could this keep Grealish at Villa Park?

The club face a mammoth task in the summer of trying to keep their prize asset at the club.

By investing in the squad, this will show Grealish that Villa are continuously looking to take strides forward to improve the club.

However, the million-dollar question is whether Grealish will give his boyhood club a chance or possibly look to take the next step in his career and join a top Premier League team.

Football Insider previously revealed that the Villa star told his friends that he would be interested in joining Manchester City.

With that in mind, Villa will need to bring in some truly elite quality to stop Grealish trying to jump ship if the Premier League champions in waiting do come knocking.

