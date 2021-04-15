Tyson Fury has given his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders.

Saunders will look to add Canelo's WBA and WBC titles to his WBO crown on May 8 at the AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The outcome of the fight remains a source of debate for many boxing fans, with many writing off Saunders' chances considering he has only fought twice in the past two years.

Fury, a friend and training partner of Saunders, believes the Welwyn warrior will retain his 168-pound strap despite sharing the ring with a man many consider to be the pound-for-pound No.1.

"I think Billy Joe gives him a boxing lesson," Fury said to Michelle Joy Phelps on Behind the Gloves. "Everyone raves on about Canelo and how good he is, but every time Billy Joe steps into the pressure cooker he delivers, much like myself…"

With there being a strong chance that his next fight will be a much-anticipated heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua, one would have every right to assume that Fury currently has more than enough on his plate.

However, "The Gypsy King" clearly values his friendship too much to set aside his loyalty for the sake of personal glory.

"He's going to shock a lot of people and it's gonna [sic] be an easier fight than people think," he added. "I'm gonna be there and I'm gonna hold them belts with him when we win."

The pair have both been pictured training together out in Vegas ahead of their respective world title fights.

Saunders, 31, is set to collide with Canelo on Cinco De Mayo weekend for three of the four major belts at super-middleweight.

As for Fury, the 32-year-old hasn't fought since defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Fury's looking in great shape before the biggest fight of his career.

