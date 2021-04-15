Harry Kane future: Daniel Levy moves to assure Tottenham star again

Harry Kane's advisers have told Daniel Levy that they would like Tottenham Hotspur to consider bids for the England captain even despite internal talks, according to 90min.

What is Kane's current contract situation?

Part of the reason Spurs are in such a healthy position when it comes to demanding big money for the 27-year-old is the fact he is under contract until the summer of 2024.

The report also suggests he is earning around £200k-per-week in North London amid talks over a potential pay rise to his long-term agreement.

Does he want to leave?

Last week, The Athletic revealed that Kane will push for an exit should Tottenham fail to qualify for the Champions League this season as he is frustrated by the lack of a challenge for major honours.

Have Levy and Kane talked about his situation before?

In March, Dean Jones revealed on the Touchline Talk Podcast that Levy had held conversations with Kane in regards to his future and urged him to commit to this season at least.

"Levy's had conversations with Kane in the past [about his future]," he said from the 7:59 mark onwards.

"Certainly ahead of this season, he was like 'go on, give us this season, it's going to be tough for everybody, get us through and we'll see where we're at."

Indeed, in 90min's report, they claim that the Spurs chairman has tried to assure his star man that things will improve at the club in terms of challenging towards the upper echelons of the game.

Is Kane really going to leave?

At the moment, it looks nigh-on impossible that any club would be willing to pay huge money, despite Kane's success this season.

Figures of £150m and £175m have been mooted and, given the landscape of football finances have shifted somewhat as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they look steep for most clubs in world football.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are much younger and could be available in the summer of 2022 when the Paris Saint-Germain star's deal expires and a £65m release clause kicks in for Haaland.

