Leicester City quiz: Where are these 15 former players now?

While there is one obvious way of measuring the Leicester City success story, what has been remarkable about their rise to the upper echelons of the Premier League has been the fact they haven't rested on their laurels.

Having lifted the biggest prize in English football, the Foxes have built something special and are now constant challengers for the Champions League qualification berths.

A force for any side, that's not to say decision-makers at the King Power have always got it right.

Indeed, as clever as some of their signings have been, Leicester have dropped the ball at times and, on their journey, a number of players have struggled to keep up with the rapid improvement. While football is a fast-paced environment, the way Leicester have shot up the divisions has been too quick for some.

So, GIVEMESPORT have compiled a quiz for you. Where are these 15 former Leicester City players now?

Think you can get full marks?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 David Nugent Tranmere Oldham Wigan Wrexham

News Now - Sport News