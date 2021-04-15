Celtic manager news: Eddie Howe might not get what he wants after extensive talks

Celtic are prepared to defy Eddie Howe and appoint Fergal Harkin as their director of football, according to Football Insider.

Why wouldn't Howe want him?

Harkin was described as 'one of the most important cogs' in the Manchester City machine by the Irish Independent after his work as Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager for the Premier League giants, so the idea of Howe not wanting someone like that on-side does seem strange.

Still, the former Bournemouth coach is understood to have wanted Celtic to bring former Scotland international Richard Hughes to the club as a sporting director having worked with him on the south coast.

What is Celtic's thinking?

The report suggests those behind the scenes have reservations over Hughes and have held extensive talks with Harkin and believe he is the man who can help identify burgeoning talents as potential signings.

Who else is in the frame for the manager's job?

Given Howe reportedly had second thoughts about moving to Celtic, GIVEMESPORT have been told that current interim coach John Kennedy is under consideration for the job on a full-time basis.

With the Scottish giants valuing candidates who boast a connection to the club, Kennedy would certainly within that criteria. A former player, the 37-year-old has worked in various coaching roles and is yet to be beaten since taking over from Neil Lennon.

Are Celtic right?

Clearly, they rate Harkin and believe he can form part of a project to lead a challenge against a resurgent Rangers, as well as improve their fortunes in Europe.

With that in mind, it does seem like a coherent plan behind the scenes and something decision-makers value, with their view being so strong that a high-profile manager such as Howe might not fit in.

While risky, it does seem Celtic are strong in their conviction and not willing to budge. Considering the mess this season has been, that is at least somewhat refreshing.

