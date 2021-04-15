Emile Smith Rowe is enjoying a brilliant season with Arsenal.

The English midfielder made his first start of the 2020/21 campaign on Boxing Day against Chelsea and since then, he's evolved into one of the Gunners' most important players.

As such, fans were understandably relieved when Smith Rowe was named in the starting XI for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Slavia Prague.

It was easy to see why less than 20 minutes into the game.

After having a goal disallowed for offside a few minutes prior, Smith Rowe decided to turn into Lionel Messi for a brief moment to assist Nicolas Pepe for Arsenal's opening goal of the match.

He showed magnificent close control in the box, as well as outstanding composure to find Pepe unmarked. Check out the moment of magic from the 20-year-old starlet below.

Keep your eyes peeled for the nutmeg...

Video

Not bad, Emile and the finish from Pepe was delightful as well.

A short while later, Alexandre Lacazette converted from the penalty spot to put Arsenal 2-0 up and in control of the tie.

Before the half hour mark, Bukayo Saka struck to make it 3-0 on the night. Surely even Arsenal can't blow it this time, right?

1 of 20 Ultimate Arsenal quiz: Who scored the winner in Wenger’s final game? Aaron Ramsey Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Danny Welbeck

