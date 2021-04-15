Premier League transfer news: Liverpool urged to "steal" Jadon Sancho from Man United

Former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini has stated that the Reds should chase Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.

What's the latest on Man United's interest in Jadon Sancho?

Despite not being able to land Sancho last summer, this hasn't deterred their interest in the English winger.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are refusing to rule out the possibility of going after Sancho once again and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly willing to sell.

The club's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has previously stated that he would be willing to sell Sancho for an 'exceptional offer', as per MEN.

Although it's important to note that after failing to bring Sancho to Old Trafford, the Manchester club did acquire Amad Diallo for £37m, who currently plays in the same position as the Englishman.

What has Fabio Borini said about him?

The ex-Reds forward recently spoke to Caught Offside and he shared that Sancho is a player that Liverpool should be targeting in the summer.

The winger is currently valued at £90m by Transfermarkt.

“Looking at Liverpool’s competitors I think more depth in the attacking positions would do the team good," the Italian said.

"Jadon Sancho would be a great signing and it would be fun to steal him from Man United.”

What's Sancho's form been like this season?

Sancho didn't have the best start to his Bundesliga season this year, as it took him 13 games to score his first league goal, according to WhoScored.

However, with his poor run of form now seemingly in the rear-view mirror, his recent performances have suggested that he's returned to his usual creative self.

In his last 14 outings for Dortmund, Sancho has contributed with 16 goal involvements across all competitions.

Where would he fit in at Liverpool?

Beyond Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool don't actually have that much strength and depth with their attacking options - the only exception being Diogo Jota.

This became particularly evident during Liverpool's recent run where they lost seven straight games at Anfield and only managed to score one goal during that time, with Jurgen Klopp lacking the options to freshen up his forward line.

When Liverpool's traditional attacking trio aren't at the races and Jota isn't available - like during that seven-game Anfield run - the Reds struggle to score.

Sancho would give Klopp another attacking player to rotate amongst he already has and with Salah, Mane and Firmino all 28 or order, some young blood certainly wouldn't go amiss among Liverpool's forward ranks.

