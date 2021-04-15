Tottenham manager news: Roberto Martinez one to 'look out' for

Roberto Martinez could come into the reckoning for the Tottenham Hotspur job if Jose Mourinho leaves the club, according to Dean Jones.

What did he say?

Speaking on the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that the current Belgium boss could be a target if moves for the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers fail to come off.

"Roberto Martinez, I think, could be one to look out for after the Euros," he said from the 10:10 mark when discussing potential options.

What is Martinez's contract situation?

The Spaniard is out of contract in the summer of 2022 so could theoretically be cheap were Spurs to make a move soon.

While any move before the delayed Euro 2020 tournament is surely unlikely, perhaps a move could be looked at once that is finished. Indeed, the fact his current deal expires before the 2022 World Cup would at least suggest the Belgian FA are going all-in on this tournament before thinking about the future.

What has Kevin De Bruyne said about him?

Though Belgium are now the No.1 ranked team in international football, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne did criticise his international boss back in 2017.

"As long as there is no good tactical system for the team, we are going to face difficulties against countries like Mexico," he said to Het Laatste Niewus (via The Independent).

"It's a pity that we have not yet found a solution."

Would he be a good appointment?

Given Martinez was relegated with Wigan and sacked by Everton, he may seem like an underwhelming appointment were he to get the job.

Still, he has helped Belgium climb the rankings on the world stage, going from fifth upon his arrival in 2016 up to first now. Having equaled their best ever World Cup showing in 2018 too, he would appear to have done some good work away from the Premier League.

Clearly capable of managing big-name players - with Belgium boasting a golden generation at the moment - he is experienced in the Premier League and an FA Cup winner to boot.

Considering where Tottenham are at the moment, it's hard to suggest Martinez wouldn't be able to get more out of some of their underperforming players than Mourinho.

