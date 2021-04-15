The standard of Newcastle United's transfer business over the years has had a direct impact on their fortunes in the Premier League as a failure to get it right has resulted in two separate relegations.

Whereas the impressive work of former chief scout Graham Carr allowed the Magpies to unearth gems such as Yohan Cabaye, Hatem Ben Arfa and Papiss Cisse, they have been less successful in recent years.

The decision to spend a figure believed to be in the region of £40m on Joelinton looks like horrendous business in hindsight given his struggles in the Premier League whilst Jamal Lewis has also failed to justify his price-tag.

However, the attacking duo of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin have managed to prove their worth by creating some spectacular moments this season as Newcastle try to retain their top-flight status for another season.

Ahead of the Magpies' clash with West Ham United this weekend, we have decided to take a look back at 15 memorable transfers from the Premier League era.

Will you be able to match the player with the manager who signed them in this quiz?

Test our your Newcastle knowledge below and share your scores with fellow fans!

1 of 15 Which Newcastle manager signed Allan Saint-Maximin? Steve Bruce Alan Pardew Rafael Benitez John Carver

