WWE officially confirmed the release of 10 Superstars on Thursday evening.

Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake have all be cut from the roster.

A short statement on WWE's website confirmed the news, with the message: "We wish them the best in all of their future endeavours."

The releases on April 15, 2021 come exactly one year after the company cut multiple stars during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic 12 months ago.

Of all the names let go on Thursday, Samoa Joe is perhaps the biggest.

However, the two-time United States Champion had not featured in a match since February 2020 due to injury and had been used as part of RAW's commentary team for the last year.

The releases of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay - known as The IIconcs - have also surprised fans.

Shortly after the news was confirmed, Kay shared a statement thanking WWE for 'fulfilling her dreams'.

"Thank you WWE, Vince McMahon & HHH for the past 6 years," she wrote on social media.

"They have fulfilled my dreams entirely from being a 10-year-old girl that fell in love with WWE from the moment I saw The Rock on TV and now I’m walking away with so many incredible moments from Super Showdown in front of my friends and family, to winning the tag team championships at Wrestlemania.

"Thank you to every single person in both locker rooms and everyone that I had the pleasure of working with behind the scenes too.

"I love you all and will never forget your support and all the crazy stories we have together. I will miss you all so much."

You can read Billie's full statement below:

The news of WWE's roster cuts comes just days following a very successful WrestleMania week.

News Now - Sport News