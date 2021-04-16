On Thursday evening, Arsenal booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals with a 4-0 victory over Slavia Prague.

The Gunners will play Unai Emery's Villarreal across two legs in what promises to be a mouthwatering tie in the penultimate round of the competition.

Arsenal will fancy themselves to get the better of the team currently seventh in the La Liga table, but they must also be wary of the Yellow Submarine and their talisman, Gerard Moreno.

The Spanish striker has been in the form of his life this year and the Gunners will have to be at their best defensively to keep him quiet.

At the time of writing, Moreno is currently second in terms of goal contributions in 2021, behind only Lionel Messi.

That's right, he's ahead of Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland - impressed yet, Arsenal fans?

Below, you'll find all their key numbers in a list of the 25 players from Europe's top five leagues with the most goal contributions across all club competitions this year, per Transfermarkt.

25. Borja Mayoral (AS Roma) - 14

Goals: 10

Assists: 4

=23. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - 14

Goals: 11

Assists: 3

=23. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) - 14

Goals: 11

Assists: 3

22. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 14

Goals: 13

Assists: 1

21. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 15

Goals: 5

Assists: 10

20. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 15

Goals: 8

Assists: 7

=18. Memphis Depay (Lyon) - 15

Goals: 10

Assists: 5

=18. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) - 15

Goals: 10

Assists: 5

=16. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 16

Goals: 10

Assists: 6

=16. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 16

Goals: 10

Assists: 6

15. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 16

Goals: 12

Assists: 4

14. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 17

Goals: 4

Assists: 13

13. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 17

Goals: 10

Assists: 7

12. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 17

Goals: 13

Assists: 4

11. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - 18

Goals: 9

Assists: 9

10. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 18

Goals: 11

Assists: 7

9. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 18

Goals: 12

Assists: 6

8. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 20

Goals: 13

Assists: 7

7. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 20

Goals: 16

Assists: 4

6. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 21

Goals: 14

Assists: 7

5. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 22

Goals: 20

Assists: 2

4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 23

Goals: 19

Assists: 4

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 24

Goals: 16

Assists: 8

2. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 25

Goals: 17

Assists: 8

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 27

Goals: 19

Assists: 8

Moreno is just two behind Messi, which is even more impressive when you factor in that the Villarreal man has made three fewer appearances in 2021.

The closest Premier League player to Moreno in terms of goal contributions in 2021 is Spurs' main man Kane, who's currently eight behind the in-form Spaniard.

Arsenal, you have been warned...

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News