WWE announced the releases of 10 Superstars on Thursday evening.

Amongst those cut from the roster were Samoa Joe, Mojo Rawley and The IIconics - Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

The news of these four releases have shocked fans the most and shortly after being let go, Kay shared an incredibly emotional statement on social media.

"Thank you WWE, Vince McMahon & HHH for the past 6 years," she wrote.

"They have fulfilled my dreams entirely from being a 10-year-old girl that fell in love with WWE from the moment I saw The Rock on TV and now I’m walking away with so many incredible moments from Super Showdown in front of my friends and family, to winning the tag team championships at Wrestlemania.

"Thank you to every single person in both locker rooms and everyone that I had the pleasure of working with behind the scenes too. I love you all and will never forget your support and all the crazy stories we have together. I will miss you all so much.

"Thank you to all the fans for inviting me into your lives. I hope I made you smile and laugh, that’s all I ever wanted to do."

Kay went on to write that she'll never forget all the memories she has in WWE and also thanked her family for supporting her dream.

I’ll never forget all the kind words and memories we’ve had together over the years.

"Thank you to my family for always supporting this crazy dream and sacrificing so much for me to achieve it. I honestly wouldn’t have gotten to where I am without you all. You have my entire heart.

"And thank you to my life partner, Cassie. Our journey started together and it’s only fitting that it ends together.

"I love you, I’m beyond proud of you and I’m with you forever.

"Lastly, Thank you to everyone that reached out to me today. Knowing that I affected people’s lives in a positive way means the absolute world to me."

Despite being split from her tag team partner Royce - and being used as a comedy character in recent months - Kay remained popular amongst fans, with many upset about her release.

Hopefully, this isn't the end of her professional wrestling career because wherever Billie ends up, she'll be a success.

News Now - Sport News