Gather round, Arsenal fans, gather round.

If you're looking to test yourselves on one of the greatest English football clubs of all time, then you've come to the right place because we have the ultimate gauge of your Arsenal acumen.

That's because we've drawn up 20 questions of varying difficulty spanning Arsenal's entire history - no, football wasn't invented in 1992 - to separate the armchair fans from the absolute diehards.

The ultimate Arsenal quiz

Besides, call us cheeky, but we'd be expecting a hardcore Arsenal supporter to be competing for a full house, so I hope you've been doing your revision.

In fact, here's how we're judging the quiz:

0-4 correct: Tottenham fan in disguise

5-9 correct: Granit Xhaka will two-foot you

10-14 correct: A Community Shield winner - respectable stuff

15-19 correct: An FA Cup winner - you know your Arsenal

20 correct: An 'Invincible' - you're the Wenger of quizzes

Test your knowledge

But even if you're not an Arsenal fan and simply passing through, we wish you the best of luck and you can get started by diving into the 20 questions down below.

Let's get underway...

1 of 20 Ultimate Arsenal quiz: Who scored the winner in Wenger’s final game? Aaron Ramsey Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Danny Welbeck

News Now - Sport News