Arsenal quiz: 20 questions that will test whether you're a true Gooner
Gather round, Arsenal fans, gather round.
If you're looking to test yourselves on one of the greatest English football clubs of all time, then you've come to the right place because we have the ultimate gauge of your Arsenal acumen.
That's because we've drawn up 20 questions of varying difficulty spanning Arsenal's entire history - no, football wasn't invented in 1992 - to separate the armchair fans from the absolute diehards.
The ultimate Arsenal quiz
Besides, call us cheeky, but we'd be expecting a hardcore Arsenal supporter to be competing for a full house, so I hope you've been doing your revision.
In fact, here's how we're judging the quiz:
0-4 correct: Tottenham fan in disguise
5-9 correct: Granit Xhaka will two-foot you
10-14 correct: A Community Shield winner - respectable stuff
15-19 correct: An FA Cup winner - you know your Arsenal
20 correct: An 'Invincible' - you're the Wenger of quizzes
Test your knowledge
But even if you're not an Arsenal fan and simply passing through, we wish you the best of luck and you can get started by diving into the 20 questions down below.
Let's get underway...