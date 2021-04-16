Manchester United star Paul Pogba has slammed Jose Mourinho’s man-management skills during an interview with Sky Sports.

The French midfielder, whose relationship with Mourinho reached breaking point during their spell working together, has spoken out following United’s 3-1 victory over Mourinho’s Tottenham last weekend.

Pogba admits he’s now much happier working under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and can’t explain why Mourinho suddenly decided he didn’t like him.

"What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn't go against the players," Pogba exclusively told Sky Sports ahead of United’s Premier League clash against Burnley this weekend. "He wouldn't go against the players.

"Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened. That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know. So, yeah."

Pogba, whose future at Old Trafford still remains uncertain, believes Mourinho was deflecting attention away from Spurs’ defeat by criticising Solskjaer’s post-match comments.

Solskjaer said he wouldn’t feed his child if he’d gone down like Son Heung-min did following the incident involving Scott McTominay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho replied: "I just want to say, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole, because I think a father - I am a father - you have to always feed your kids, it doesn't matter what they do.

"If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed, and like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese, I told Ole already what I think about his comments."

Reacting to these comments, Pogba said: "I don't know what happened, I'm sure Mourinho said something that would make people speak, that's what he does.

"We got the result we wanted, Ole knows it and we enjoyed that moment because we know Mourinho and we know what he likes. We don't need this [war of words], we just focus on us.

"We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn't want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that's what he does. Everybody knows him, it's very Mourinho."

Pogba believes United players like himself and Luke Shaw have flourished because Solskjaer is closer to the players than Mourinho was.

"Maybe [Solskjaer's methods work] because he is a bit closer to the people," the World Cup winner said.

"Every coach has their own way to coach and deal with players, and as a player you have to adapt. Sometimes it doesn't suit you and sometimes it does.

"Ole has helped Luke a lot, it was a difficult season with Luke and Mourinho, and he has proved he has the quality he always had and the trust of the manager."

It will be fascinating to see what the under-fire Mourinho has to say about Pogba’s explosive comments.

