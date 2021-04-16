David Beckham enjoyed a remarkable playing career in professional football.

The Englishman starred at both Manchester United and Real Madrid, with his 11-year spell at the former still the stuff of legend.

Beckham also enjoyed success at LA Galaxy and AC Milan, before the final chapter of his story as a player at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

The set-piece specialist joined the French club in January of that year on a five-month contract and he donated his entire salary from his time in Paris to a local children's charity.

Beckham made 14 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit and actually played the final game of his career in the French capital.

On May 16th, 2013, 'Golden Balls' announced he would be retiring at the end of the season, meaning PSG's home fixture against Brest scheduled for two days later would be his last.

In a fitting manner, Beckham produced an assist on his final outing, with Blaise Matuidi firing home from his well-directed corner kick.

Then in the 80th-minute of the match, Beckham was substituted, which sparked some incredibly emotional scenes at the Parc Des Princes.

The Englishman couldn't hold back his tears while being embraced by his teammates and applauded by the fans in the stadium.

Our sincerest apologies if the footage below of Beckham's final minute as a footballer leaves you a tad emotional...

Video

Sorry, we've got something in our eye.

The tribute to Beckham in Paris highlights just what an incredibly popular man he deservedly is within the sporting world.

"I want to say thank you to everybody in Paris - to my team-mates, to the staff, to the fans," Beckham said when he addressed PSG supporters after the conclusion of the game, per BBC.

"It's been very special to finish my career here. It could not have been any more special.

"I just feel that it's the right time [to retire]. I feel that I've achieved everything that I could in my career. I wanted to go out as a champion. I've finished my career in a team that has treated me like I've been here for 10 years.

"After 22 years of playing football I'm going to take a few months to enjoy time with my family."

Well played, Becks.

