Premier League transfer news: Leeds join the hunt for promising Spurs target

TEAMtalk reports that Leeds are exploring the possibility of signing Real Madrid left-back Miguel Gutierrez this summer.

What is the latest transfer news involving Gutierrez?

The teenager has also caught the eye of Serie A sides Juventus and Inter Milan, whilst it was reported last month that Tottenham made an approach for Gutierrez.

Now, Leeds have set their sights on the 19-year-old, who could complement the versatile Stuart Dallas. The Northern Irishman has filled in at left-back this term, but has recently flourished in central midfield, scoring a brace against Manchester City last weekend.

How much is Gutierrez worth and when does contract expire?

Transfermarkt value Gutierrez at £630,000 at the moment, although it seems likely that Real will want a significantly higher figure for the youngster given his age and potential.

It is understood that Leeds are open to the option of signing Gutierrez on an initial loan deal, before making the transfer permanent at a later date.

Gutierrez's current deal at Real runs until 2024.

Why might he want to leave Real?

It seems that if Gutierrez does stay in the Spanish capital, he could find game time hard to come by next year.

Ferland Mendy appears to have established himself as the side's first-choice left-back, having featured in 26 La Liga games this season. He is tied down to a long-term contract, suggesting that Real view him as their go-to full-back for the years ahead.

The club have also agreed a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer. The 28-year-old is capable of playing in central defence, at left-back or in midfield. This indicates that he would be able to cover for Mendy if necessary, meaning that Gutierrez is likely to find himself down the pecking order.

Therefore, it may make sense for him to look elsewhere for first-team football in 2021/22.

What has been said about Gutierrez?

Spain's under-17s coach David Gordo has worked with Gutierrez at international level, and last year he gave his view on the defender's skill set.

Speaking to AS, Gordo said of Gutierrez: "He is a Primera-level player, for sure.

"He has quality, ability to get forward, a nice strike, he is ambitious and he has a winning mentality... he has a very bright future."

Two reasons Gutierrez should choose Leeds over Spurs

Gutierrez could face a big decision about his future this summer, and it may come down to a choice between Leeds and Tottenham. If this is the case, he should opt for the former.

Under Bielsa, Leeds have been exciting to watch this season, and the Argentine manager seems to have got the best out of young players like Kalvin Phillips, Illan Meslier and Raphinha during his time at the club.

Over in north London, it is hard to pinpoint which players Jose Mourinho has managed to improve. Harry Kane has been in spectacular form, but he has been a high-class performer for a number of years so it is hard to make the claim that Mourinho has taken him to a new level.

Meanwhile, the form of one player in particular represents the second reason that Gutierrez should steer clear of a move to Spurs. Sergio Reguilon, another left-back coincidentally on loan from Real, was expected to kick on and make a significant mark in the Premier League this year.

Instead, he has blown hot and cold, which has led to criticism of his performances recently. Wherever Gutierrez goes next year, he will want to make progress and play at a consistently high level. This season has shown that he has a better chance of managing to achieve these aims at Leeds rather than Tottenham.

