Coming off the back of an exciting NXT UK: Prelude event last week, all eyes were on the British brand again on Thursday night.

There was plenty of action from inside the BT Sport Studios in London, as new signing Emilia McKenzie continued to make a splash in WWE.

A wild brawl also broke out during another exciting 'Supernova Session' while the main event between Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams simply stole the show.

Check out full results from this week's NXT UK below:

Nathan Frazer def. Saxon Huxley

Nathan Frazer got off to a bit of a rough start in his match against Saxon Huxley, as his larger adversary effortlessly chucked him around the squared circle and shook the ring with an Irish whip into the turnbuckles.

Despite having his head repeatedly slammed into the canvas by Huxley, Frazier finally landed his first big blow by launching himself through the ropes like a torpedo to clobber Huxley at ringside.

Moments later, Frazer earned the win with a picture-perfect frog splash.

Gallus brawled with Primate, T-Bone and Dennis on “Supernova Sessions”

Gallus helped themselves to Noam Dar’s comfy couch at the start of “Supernova Sessions,” much to the chagrin of the host, and explained that they took some time away to “train and refocus.”

After proclaiming that “Gallus is held to higher standards than any team in this division,” Eddie Dennis joined the show and hurled accusations at the trio.

Suddenly, Primate and Tyson T-Bone blindsided Gallus with an attack, sparking a wild three-on-three brawl. Each trio landed a considerable number of haymakers before the melee was finally broken up by officials.

Isla Dawn def. Emilia McKenzie

After being pinned by Emilia McKenzie in tag team action last week, the sinister Isla Dawn entered this week’s singles clash hellbent on payback.

Dawn seemed to take a twisted delight in battering her opponent, flashing an unsettling smile after delivering a savage knee to McKenzie’s midsection.

McKenzie fought back with a spear and a back suplex that yielded a two-count and unleashed a barrage of strikes before being clocked with a kick to the jaw from Dawn. Seconds later, Dawn folded up McKenzie with a bridging suplex for the 1-2-3.

Jack Starz def. Ashton Smith

Jack Starz, who has been the recent recipient of some tough love and stirring pep talks from Piper Niven, seemingly took his friend’s teachings to heart, employing an impressive power game in a clash with the larger Ashton Smith.

Starz was left reeling after absorbing a knee to the midsection and a stinging clothesline, but after some mid-match encouragement from Niven, he rallied with a flying shoulder tackle, a back body drop and a crafty rollup to earn his first one-on-one victory in NXT UK!

Kenny Williams def. Amir Jordan

With Kenny Williams already in the ring, Amir Jordan wasn’t in the mood for pre-match theatrics.

Instead, he sprinted to the squared circle and immediately began calling for the bell. When he decided that it was taking too long, he simply charged his former friend, sending him to the mat with a vicious clothesline and raining down right hands.

Williams feigned a knee injury after colliding with the ringside steps, but Jordan didn’t buy the ruse and again floored his foe with another clothesline.

Williams fought back and showed off a vicious new mean streak, raking Jordan’s face with his boots and using a submission hold to crank back on his neck.

Jordan nearly secured the win after dodging Williams’ low blow attempt and tattooing him with a superkick, but Williams kicked out at the last second.

Moments later, Williams sent Jordan careening into an exposed turnbuckle and planted him face-first into the mat for the controversial victory.

WWE continues post-WrestleMania with SmackDown this Friday on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News