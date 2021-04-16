15th April is a special date for the Mercedes AMG F1 team as it marks the anniversary of their first win since returning to the sport as a works team.

In 2012, the Silver Arrows won at the hands of Nico Rosberg at the Chinese GP, with that beginning to help lay the foundations for the dominant era we have seen since after the new regulations came in in 2014.

It's nine years since that victory and there's been a hell of a lot since so, that said, here we are taking a look at five of the best the Mercedes have had since Rosberg's triumph...

2014 Australian GP

The first race of the 2014 season rather set the tone for the campaign and, indeed, years to come as Mercedes dominated.

Whilst Lewis Hamilton had to retire with a rare technical fault, Nico Rosberg cruised to victory with him finishing nearly 30 seconds clear of McLaren pair Kevin Magnussen and Jenson Button at Albert Park.

A sign of things to come and the first true indicator that Mercedes were now the team to beat.

2014 Bahrain GP

Soon after that Grand Prix came one of the great races of the modern era as team-mates and Championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg went wheel-to-wheel in Sakhir.

For many, this is where their rivalry really ignited as the gloves came off and the two pushed each other to the limit with the win at stake.

Eventually, it was Hamilton who emerged victorious with Rosberg just a second behind.

2018 German GP

This was a stunning Mercedes victory in what was an incredible race at Hockenheim.

Hamilton started the race in 14th with a hydraulics issue halting his qualifying but that did not stop him and his Mercedes car from achieving a superb victory.

In changeable conditions at the German track, Hamilton kept his cool and with a top race strategy, he climbed the field. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel crashed from the lead in the slippery conditions, meanwhile, to hand the Briton the advantage in that season's title race.

2019 Hungarian GP

Another victory thanks to a bold strategy call.

Mercedes pitted Hamilton with just over 20 laps to go so he could get fresh tyres, but this left him 20 seconds behind now leader Max Verstappen at a notoriously hard track to overtake on; the Hungaroring.

However, with under ten laps left the Dutchman's tyres were falling away badly and, in the closing stages, Hamilton on his superior grip swept around the outside of turn one to take the win.

A gamble that really paid off.

2020 Turkish GP

Finally, last year's Turkish Grand Prix in what were near impossible conditions for much of the weekend.

A new track surface combined with wet weather meant next to no grip for drivers and their cars, with Mercedes struggling badly - Hamilton could only qualify sixth and Valtteri Bottas ninth.

However, whilst many pitted for new tyres during the race, Hamilton stuck with the same pair of intermediates that he had got on early on in the Grand Prix.

Using all his skill and working with his team, he managed to extract pace and grip where few others could, eventually taking the victory by over 30 seconds on shot tyres on a now basically dry track.

He took his seventh title that day and, against all odds, Mercedes earned yet another win - a fine way to sum up their success in the last near-decade.

