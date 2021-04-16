By the looks of his throbbing quads, Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson is in the best shape of his career, as he gets set to meet long-standing rival Eddie Hall in the ring.

The two strongmen will face off in a boxing match in September.

Bjornsson, who played The Mountain in the wildly successful HBO show, has, quite unsurprisingly, been hitting the gym to improve his cardio and striking skills during the build-up to the big fight.

With a workout routine more focused on ditching muscle mass and improving stamina, Bjornsson looks as trim as he's ever been, and, in a recent upload to social media platform Instagram, the big man flaunted his pulsating quad muscles to his 3.3million followers, alongside a simple message for his upcoming opponent: "Getting leaner and meaner every day."

The exact date for this seismic bout between two legends of the strongman circuit is yet to be announced. Nevertheless, both Bjornsson and Hall have been fanning the flames of hostility during the build-up.

Bjornsson accused Hall of cheating during the Viking Press challenge of the 2017 World's Strongest Man competition and, unsurprisingly, Hall didn't take kindly to the accusation, stating: "This is what people don’t sort of get. We used to be good friends. He’s been round my house and we’ve had parties. We’ve travelled around the world together. But what happened at World’s Strongest Man 2017 just threw all that friendship out the window. It was a big dagger in the back. That’s irreparable, three or four years with a cloud over my World’s Strongest Man win."

Regarding the validity of his victory at the 2017 World's Strongest Man event, Hall seems to be on a mission to put The Mountain in his place and has also shed some serious weight in the build-up to the contest.

"What’s that cost me in terms of my career? He just doesn’t care. I still haven’t had an apology from him, he’s not denying it. He keeps saying he was robbed, hard done to. At the end of the day, if he’s got solid evidence bring it up. He’s full of c***.

"Thor is not my friend. He was and I can safely say, even with an apology, I don’t want to break bread with this man.”

To quote Game of Thrones: “Some wounds never truly heal and bleed again at the slightest word," which is fitting for Bjornsson and Hall, since it certainly doesn't seem as though the two giants will be able to settle the spat on social media or through the press.

Instead, best everyone gets themselves ready for a truly ground-breaking contest come autumn.

