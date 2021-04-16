Premier League transfer news: Liverpool eye shock Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool are interested in making a shock move to bring Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez back to Anfield this summer, according to Deportes Cuatro.

What's the latest on Suarez's future?

It is understood that Suarez's preference is to remain at Atletico as he is happy at the club. However, Suarez does not have a clause in his contract to stop him from leaving, which leaves the door open for other sides to offer the Uruguayan a fresh challenge.

One team who are believed to be keen on the forward are Liverpool. Suarez previously spent three-and-a-half years on Merseyside between 2011 and 2014. The Reds reportedly view him as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves the club this summer.

Inter Miami have also been linked with Suarez over the past year, and remain an alternative option for Suarez if he chooses to move to the US.

What are Suarez's stats this season?

Since moving from Barcelona last year, Suarez has made a positive impact at Atletico in his maiden campaign in the Spanish capital.

He is the team's top scorer in La Liga with 19 goals (via WhoScored) - this puts him level with Liverpool's top marksman, Salah, in the Premier League.

His all-round game has been impressive as well. He has received an average match rating of 7.21 from WhoScored. Amongst his teammates, this figure has only been bettered by Kieran Trippier (7.24), whilst Sadio Mane (7.3) is the sole Liverpool player with a superior mark.

What's his market valuation?

Suarez cost Atletico just £6.3m in September, but his value has risen since then according to Transfermarkt, who feel he is currently worth £13.5m.

The experienced attacker only has a year left on his contract, though, and given that he is 34, Liverpool may fancy their chances of getting him for a cheaper price.

Is Edwards about to make a transfer howler?

Suarez may have done well for Atletico this season, but it is hard to argue that this would be a good move for Liverpool if they are considering bringing him in to replace Salah.

Taking his age into account, there must be concerns over how much longer Suarez can deliver at the top level. There are no such worries with Salah, who appears to be in his prime.

There is also the issue of Suarez's relationship with the Liverpool fans. This seemed to have soured when he travelled to Anfield with Barcelona two years ago, as he was widely jeered by the club's supporters. It feels unlikely that they would welcome him back with open arms at this late stage in his career.

Liverpool have had a bitterly disappointing campaign, and the club's sporting director Michael Edwards now needs to come up with a savvy transfer plan to help the side return to the top of European football. Replacing Salah with Suarez is not a great start.

