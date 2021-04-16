Resident Evil Village: Install Size, PS4 and PS5 Updates Revealed

The famous Resident Evil franchise is making a return in 2021 with Resident Evil Village, and Capcom are not going light on content.

Since 1996, the famous horror series has quickly become one of the most famous gaming titles in history, which has generated a seismic and loyal fanbase.

Since the introduction of Maiden at the beginning of the year, plenty of chatter has been created by the game’s new antagonist, Alcina Dimistrescu, an eight-foot vampiric woman who lives in the estate in which the game is based.

Players will also be able to play the new multiplayer beta version of the game, ‘Re:Verse’ as part of a trial by Capcom to fix any possible bugs or maintenance issues during its early stages.

Install size

With its release scheduled for May, the possible size of its download was leaked by Playstation Game Size on Twitter, who revealed that with the day one patch, it will total 27.235 GB.

While the game will have cross-platform enabled, earlier generations of Sony’s consoles will have access to the game. But there is no indication at this stage as to what the game size will be on the PS4.

However, it is worth adding that both the single and multiplayer downloads would total 50GB, with the single player just 35GB alone. While some hard drive space may have to be cleared, this is significantly less than Activision’s Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War.

As the tweet above states, pre-loads are available two days before the release date of 7th May. But with no official confirmation from Capcom at this time, this may change in the forthcoming weeks.

