Premier League transfer news: Fulham defender set for Spurs talks

Joachim Andersen's representatives are set to sit down with Tottenham next week regarding a potential move.

What's the latest?

Danish outlet B.T. Sports have recently reported that Andersen, who is currently on loan at Fulham, might be potentially on the move to Spurs, as his representatives are due to talk to the centre-back next week.

B.T. Sports' football podcast 'The Transfer Window' revealed this vital update on their show and also shared other developments concerning the Dane.

The likes of Manchester United and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old's services.

How has Andersen performed this season?

The Dane experienced a small hiccup during the early stages of his stint as Fulham, as he ruptured his ankle ligament just ten days after signing for the club. Andersen was ruled out for two games but has since established himself as a key player at Craven Cottage.

This season, the central defender has made 26 appearances for Fulham and was named the Man of the Match on two occasions.

Furthermore, he's won an average of 3.2 aerial duels per game and also has averaged a total of five clearances per fixture in the Premier League, which is the sixth-highest in the entire division.

Fulham legend Tony Gale has described Andersen as "top drawer" and also stated he's the best central defender the club has had since Brede Hangeland.

Aside from his technical ability, Andersen has also developed a reputation for being a natural leader on the pitch.

It took just four games into his loan spell with the west London club for Scott Parker to name the defender as captain of the team.

Is he the right man for Tottenham?

It's previously been reported that Tottenham are on the hunt for a central defender with Premier League experience who also has a natural flair for leadership. Given his recent stint in the English top-flight, Andersen certainly fits the bill.

According to WhoScored, Toby Alderweireld is the only defender who has achieved a higher average rating than Andersen. Therefore, the Dane could potentially slot in alongside the Belgian and ahead of the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, and Joe Rodon.

However, Spurs will have to move quickly if they want to secure his signature.

What about the other Premier League interest?

Harry Maguire has been a stand-out performer for the Red Devils this season but his centre-back partner Victor Lindelof has been less impressive.

For his performances this season, the Swede has earned a WhoScored rating of 6.71, which is lower than Andersen's. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may look to bring in the Lyon man during the summer as a potential upgrade.

Crystal Palace are expected to go through a rebuild in the coming months and Andersen could certainly be part of that. Based upon WhoScored statistics, the 24-year-old has outperformed all of the Eagles' centre-back options this season.

One thing is for sure - there's going to be a long queue for Andersen's signature this summer and Tottenham will hope that they are at the front of the line.

