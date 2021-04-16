Premier League transfer news: West Ham star interested in Man United move

Declan Rice is reportedly keen to make the switch to Old Trafford after speaking to multiple Manchester United players whilst on international duty.

This season, Rice has been a stand-out player for West Ham and has developed into the club's most valuable asset.

However, after making over 140 appearances for the Hammers, it now seems like Rice is ready to make that next step in his career.

What's the latest on Rice?

According to the Manchester Evening News, the England international is seemingly interested in making a move to the Red Devils.

Moreover, the defensive midfielder reportedly asked current United players Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw about the club while away with England.

This may suggest that a move could be on the horizon.

Although, if Rice would like to complete the switch to Manchester, it certainly isn't going to be cheap for United.

How much would Rice cost United?

West Ham's co-owner David Sullivan reportedly values the 15-cap international at £100m, as per Sky Sports. However, Hammers boss David Moyes has said West Ham's rising star is worth even more than that.

"I don't agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more," the Scot said about the midfielder.

Of course, this may all be hyperbole to ensure West Ham get the biggest fee possible for Rice, but having previously priced him at £80m, it's clear the Irons expect a massive sum.

Is Rice worth the money?

At just 22 years old, Rice has arguably emerged as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League and an important player for England, having received back-to-back Man of the Match awards during the recent international break.

His former team-mate Sebastian Haller has billed him as a player with world-class potential.

“He’s a good captain, and he’s technically good and strong," he recently told talkSPORT.

“I can easily say that during my one-and-a-half years he was the top two most important players in the team, because he recovered a lot of balls and was really important for the team.

“The only thing I can wish him is to be a world-class player because he has the potential.”

How high should Rice be on United's transfer agenda?

This is the big question heading into the summer. Theoretically, United would probably love to sign Rice - he's young, English, clearly talented and has the potential to do Scott McTominay and Fred's job single-handed, which would allow the Red Devils to set up with more creativity in midfield.



But United could also do with a superior partner to Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof's average Whoscored rating this season is just 6.7 and United have been linked with an upgrade in Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.

Then there's the not-so-small matter of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as potential striker additions. It's safe to assume both would be costly and potentially even club-record additions.

Some reports have claimed United's transfer budget is as small as £80m, so the prospect of Rice, Varane and Kane or Haaland arriving in the same window seems pretty unrealistic.

It may come down to which signings are most important and where Rice ranks in that equation remains to be seen.

