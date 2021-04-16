Manchester City and Chelsea go head-to-head in the first FA Cup semi-final of the weekend at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side remain in pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple but face a stern test in Chelsea at the end of a week in which both sides booked their place in the last four of the Champions League.

It promises to be one of the most captivating spectacles of the footballing weekend, with two of the most talented and expensive squads in the Premier League locking horns at the home of English football.

And to commemorate the occasion, GIVEMESPORT have put together a Tiermaker of the two squads to underline the extent of the quality on show.

Ranging from 'World-class' to 'Sell ASAP', the senior players available to Thomas Tuchel and Guardiola have been ranked.

Take a look at the ranking in full below:

World-class

Is it too soon to be putting Phil Foden in the world-class bracket? Are we in danger of falling into the age-old trap of overhyping English players too soon?

Two winning goals in each leg of Manchester City's 4-2 aggregate triumph over Borussia Dortmund suggest not.

The Stockport Iniesta is on a level with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as one of the best young players in world football and deserves the highest level of acclaim for what he's achieved in his career thus far.

Four City players join Foden and just one Chelsea player makes the cut, with the ubiquitous N'Golo Kante earning selection.

Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, N'Golo Kante

Top drawer

The most saturated tier on the list is laden with quality footballers ranging from veterans like Thiago Silva to fresh-faced newcomers like Mason Mount.

Timo Werner may be a surprise inclusion in this tier, but we're backing the Germany international to emerge from his barren run of form and refine his finishing prowess to devastating effect once he's seen the back of a challenging first season in English football.

The sheer number of players speaks to the strength in depth available to both Guardiola and Tuchel.

Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Ben Chilwell, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Christian Pulisic, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Reece James

Underrated

Oleksandr Zinchenko's incredible transition from attacking midfielder to full-back is a fascinating success story that is often overshadowed by his more universally recognised City teammates.

Elsewhere, Fernandinho may seem like a surprising inclusion given his plaudits of late but the fact it took the media so long to recognise his talents justifies his inclusion.

Mr Underrated, otherwise known as Olivier Giroud, is one of the most underappreciated talents of his generation.

Hakim Ziyech, Andreas Christensen, Olivier Giroud, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic

Decent

These players are all quality squad options for their respective clubs but aren't outstanding at this level.

Edouard Mendy may count himself unlucky but there are enough question marks over his distribution to suggest he has something to prove before being considered one of the best stoppers in Europe.

Edouard Mendy, Tammy Abraham, Gabriel Jesus, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Willy Caballero, Marcos Alonso, Zak Steffen

Promising

Four huge talents with bright futures in the game at the apex of European football.

Eric Garcia will be a big loss for City when he inevitably completes his expected move to Barcelona, but Billy Gilmour is arguably the standout here.

Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Billy Gilmour, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Overpriced

Jorginho is a reliable metronome but the fleeting nature of his form makes his £57m price tag look steep on balance.

Kai Havertz is improving in a new-look role under Thomas Tuchel but remains some way off vindicating his £71m fee, while Nathan Ake looks a touch overpriced at £40m though it's worth noting he has been injured for large periods of his debut season at City.

Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Nathan Ake

Bang average

Not much to see here. Two average backup players who wouldn't be missed.

Emerson Palmieri, Scott Carson

Sell ASAP

Two of the worst pieces of business conducted by either Chelsea or City in recent memory.

They'll be lucky to recuperate half of the £71m and £52m fees they spent on Kepa and Benjamin Mendy respectively, but they need to get these sub-standard players off the books.

Benjamin Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga

