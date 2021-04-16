Demetrius Andrade and Liam Williams will face off this weekend in a middleweight world title fight.

Andrade, 33, retained his WBO middleweight title following a stoppage win over Luke Keller in January 2020.

The undefeated American had called on Eddie Hearn to get him a fight with Billy Joe Saunders. "Boo Boo" was due to fight Saunders back in October 2018 but the Brit was forced to pull out of the super fight after testing positive for a banned substance.

Despite his attempts to land a super fight with Canelo Alvarez, Andrade will defend his world title for the fourth time against Williams, who has been on a bit of a tear since moving up in weight.

The Welshman will be hoping to become the first man to defeat the WBO middleweight champion when they face-off against each other this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT has rounded up everything you need to know on how to watch Andrade vs Williams plus details of the full undercard.

When is Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams?

Fans can watch the fight live on Saturday 17 April 2021. The main event is due to take place between 10:30pm and 11pm BST.

Where is Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams taking place?

The fight will take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

How to watch Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams

The fight will be shown live on streaming service DAZN in the US and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

On it's own, DAZN costs £1.99 per month or £23.88 per year in the UK.

Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams full fight card/undercard

Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams

Carlos Gongora vs Christopher Pearson

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Andrey Fedosov

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs Israel Mercado

Otha Jones III vs Jorge David Castaneda

Aaron Aponte vs Javier Martinez

Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams stats

Check out the stats of both Andrade and Williams in their boxing careers to date:

Demetrius Andrade:

Fight record: 29 fights, 29 wins, 18 wins by KO, 0 losses.

Liam Williams:

Fight record: 26 fights, 23 wins, 18 wins by KO, 2 losses, 1 draw.

