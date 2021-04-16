Formula 1 is back at Imola this weekend as round two of the championship takes place at one of the sport's most historic venues.

The circuit returned to the calendar last year in a shaken up 2020 and evidently proved popular enough to be retained, with it having a 14-year hiatus off of the schedule up until that point.

With that in mind, then, we've been taking a look at some of the best Imola moments over the years as we gear up for lights out on Sunday.

1989: Senna v Prost: The kick-off

1989 saw the McLaren team's dominance of the late 80s continue with the two of the best drivers on the grid battling it out for the title; Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna

Their rivalry went to new heights in 1989 and it all stems from an incident at Imola.

The dominant team, the pair agreed whoever led at the first corner would go unchallenged by the other for the victory - with Senna taking the lead.

However, a restart caused by Gerhard Berger's crash and resulting fire would lead to Prost taking up 1st place by the first corner for the second part of the Grand Prix.

He, therefore, felt he should go on to win the race instead but Senna felt that he was still the rightful leader from the first part of the race, with him deciding to overtake the Frenchman on track.

Senna won and an epic rivalry was born.

1999: Hakkinen's huge mistake

Wind forward ten years and another title fight took a big twist as Mika Hakkinen threw away victory at Imola.

Pulling away from the field in his McLaren, the Finn inexplicably dropped his car into the wall at the final corner, immediately writing off his chances of victory that afternoon.

Michael Schumacher, to the delight of the local crowd, picked up the pieces to take the win and the advantage in the title fight - though things would be scuppered for him soon after with a broken leg coming at Silverstone.

2001: Ralf's first win

Ralf Schumacher never won the titles that his older brother Michael did at the top level, of course, but he still had ferocious pace on his day and here he underlined that fact.

A great start from the second row of the grid saw him lead into the first corner and from there on in he drove a superb race.

Powered by BMW, his Williams car took him to his first victory in the sport, with him showing his race-winning talents in his own right.

2005: Fernando v Michael: Part one

2005 saw a changing of the guard in Formula 1 and this race was a perfect encapsulation of that.

Ferrari's dominance over the years prior had come to an end with Renault and Fernando Alonso shaking up the order.

Here we saw his coolness under pressure despite being in his early 20s as a hard-charging Michael Schumacher closed in on him but could not pass in the final laps.

It was a moment to note as Alonso stood up to the test of one of the greats and it laid the foundations for his own title wins.

2006: Fernando v Michael: Part two

In 2006, meanwhile, Ferrari had a stronger car once more and this was where the title fight really sparked into life.

The '06 championship eventually went to Alonso after a hard-fought campaign with Schumacher's final year in his first spell proving a classic.

He highlighted his appetite for challenging for an eighth world title by fending Alonso off in the closing stages - as he had had done to him by the Spaniard the year before - and announced Ferrari's return to the forefront of the grid alongside Renault with a superb victory.

