Jorge Masvidal - what is 'Gamebred's' UFC record?

All eyes will be on Jorge Masvidal when he returns to UFC action in front of a packed out crowd in Florida.

Fans have been unable to attend events for over a year since the coronavirus pandemic started with events taking place behind closed doors.

‘Gamebred’ announced that he would be making his return to the octagon for the first time since UFC 251 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi when he was comprehensively beaten by Kamaru Usman.

Despite this, Masvidal took the fight with just a week’s notice after Gilbert Burns pulled out of the Welterweight Championship fight due to testing positive for COVID-19.

But Masvidal will get a second bite of the cherry as his rematch with Usman will be the main event at UFC 261, which takes place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Mexican fighter made his debut in Dana White’s famous octagon in a fight with Tim Means back in 2013 after working his way up through Strikeforce.

Read more: Usman vs Masvidal 2: Odds, Tickets, UK Time, Location And More

Masvidal has gone through his career so far without being knocked out and even managed to beat Nate Diaz in an impressive fashion in 2019. But his defeat to Usman in the first fight means that his record now stands at 35-14-0.

The below is a round-up of his UFC record with opponent, result, date and event, finishing round, and how the fight was won/lost.

Jorge Masvidal Record

Kamaru Usman | Loss | UFC 251 11/07/2020 | 5 | U-DEC

Nate Diaz | Win | WFC 244 02/11/2019 | 3 | KO/TKO

Ben Askren | Win | UFC 239 06/07/2019 | 1 | KO/TKO

Darren Till | Win | UFC Fight Night 16/03/2019 | 2 | KO/TKO

Stephen Thompson | Loss | UFC 217 04/11/2017 | 3 | U-DEC

Demian Maia | Loss | UFC 211 13/05/2017 | 3 | S-DEC

Donald Cerrone | Win | UFC on FOX 28/01/2017 | 2 | KO/TKO

Jake Ellenberger | Win | The Ultimate Fighter 03/12/2016 | 1 | KO/TKO

Ross Pearson | Win | UFC 201 30/07/2016 | 3 | U-DEC

Lorenz Larkin | Loss | UFC Fight Night 29/05/2016 | 3 | S-DEC

Benson Henderson | Loss | UFC Fight Night 28/11/2015 | 5 | S-DEC

Cezar Ferreira | Win | The Ultimate Fighter 12/07/2015 | 1 | KO/TKO

Al Iaquinta | Loss | UFC Fight Night 04/04/2015 | 3 | S-DEC

James Krause | Win | UFC 178 27/09/2014 | 3 | U-DEC

Daron Cruickshank | Win | UFC on FOX 26/07/2014 | 3 | U-DEC

Pat Healy | Win | UFC on FOX 19/04/2014 | 3 | U-DEC

Rustam Khabilov | Loss | UFC Fight Night 06/11/2013 | 3 | U-DEC

Michael Chiesa | Win | UFC on FOX 27/07/2013 | 2 | SUB

Tim Means | Win | UFC on FOX 20/04/2013 | 2 | S-DEC

You can find all of the latest UFC and MMA news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News