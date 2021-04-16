Premier League transfer news: Liverpool to rival Man United for 'new Patrick Vieira'

Liverpool look set to join the race alongside Manchester United to sign teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga.

What's the latest?

The Daily Express has reported that Liverpool are interested in bringing Rennes midfielder Camavinga to Anfield if Georginio Wijnaldum leaves this summer.

The 18-year-old has reportedly told his club that he won't be signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 side.

Camavinga is arguably one of the hottest up-and-coming prospects in French football and has been compared to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

However, it seems that Liverpool won't be the only club that are pursuing the Frenchman's signature, as Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

How has Camavinga performed this season?

The teenager is currently valued at £54m by Transfermarkt and is clearly highly-rated, having done enough to warrant the services of the same agent as Gareth Bale, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish - Jonathan Barnett

This season, Camavinga has made 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and has been named as the Man of the Match on four occasions, according to WhoScored.

The Vieira-like midfielder has provided an average of 2.8 tackles per game and recorded a total of 85 tackles this season, which is the fifth-highest in Ligue 1.

He also made four appearances in the Champion League earlier this season.

Would he be a good signing for Liverpool?

Taking into consideration that Wijnaldum may depart at the end of the season when his contract expires, Liverpool have a massive void to fill in the midfield.

This year, only Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah have played more minutes than the Dutchman, which indicates how important he is to the squad. Therefore, it's important that Liverpool find a necessary replacement.

Camavinga could certainly be that man.

The Frenchman has proven his ability at both domestic and continental level and at just 18 years old, he has huge potential to become a prominent player at Liverpool.

Interestingly, Camavinga has actually completed more tackles and dribbles per game this season than the current Reds midfielder.

Do Liverpool need to act fast?

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Camavinga and it's clear to see that the club are in need of a defensive-minded midfielder.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly doesn't trust Fred or Scott McTominay to sit alone in midfield, which means United lose a creative midfielder in the middle of the park.

The introduction of Camavinga could turn United into a more attacking side, freeing up a midfielder to roam forward and affect the game further up the pitch.

Therefore, it's vital that the Reds act quickly before a clearly in-need United side get to Camavinga first.

