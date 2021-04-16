Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali took part in a quick-fire Q&A session with the official F1 website earlier this week, with him revealing some of his plans and hopes for the sport in the near future.

The former Ferrari team principal is at the reins as F1 chief for the first time this season and, of course, will be overseeing the transition to the new regulations in 2022 which aim to shake up the sport and generate closer racing up and down the field.

On that topic, he said when asked if better competition was going to come about from the new rules:

"That's the target and that's absolutely what we need to have."

Whilst he also ruled out the idea of two-day race weekends as a more permanent fixture in the future:

"All the organisers really want to have a full experience for their people and crowd so we need to respect that."

Domenicali confirmed that the plan is to have two races in the United States in the next five years with Austin in Texas currently holding one and the likes of Miami and Las Vegas being touted as potential venues for the other.

Another race venue in the next five years could be in Africa, too, with Domenicali confirming plans to head back to the continent in that time frame, with the last taking place at Kyalami in 1993 in South Africa.

Domenicali also confirmed that he believes the sport will be net-zero carbon by 2030 and, indeed, hoped that at least one female driver would be on the grid by the end of the decade.

"That's a big hope," he said, with Jamie Chadwick potentially a leading contender to deliver on that with her a part of the Williams Driver Academy since 2019 and also winning the inaugural W series in that same year.

