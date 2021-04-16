WWE announced the release of 10 Superstars on Thursday evening.

Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake were all cut from the roster.

The news took many fans by surprise and few would have expected a repeat of the mass exodus that happened exactly one year ago when WWE made huge cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, it seems the cull will be limited to 10 this time around.

While it's devastating for each and every performer to lose their job, one name on the above list stands out more than most. Samoa Joe.

Soon after news of his release was announced, the two-time United States Champion was trending on social media.

Fans frankly couldn't believe that he'd been cut and even former announcer Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young in WWE) tweeted her disappointment about the news.

"How do you drop the ball on SAMOA JOE?!?!? How?! Injuries aside, what a mistake," she wrote.

Renee's message soon went viral and the 40,000 likes suggest that plenty of WWE fans will be sharing her opinion.

The replies to her tweet are full of people sharing their favourite Samoa Joe moments and many others have been left stunned by the news.

"So you’re telling me that we can’t get Samoa Joe vs The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns ... I hate this s*** man," one tweeted.

Another wrote: "The fact that Samoa Joe never became a World Champion in WWE is an absolute shame."

"Samoa Joe rules. I'll be a fan of that man wherever he goes," a third added.

It really is a huge shame that we'll probably never see Joe inside a WWE ring again. His last 12 months, of course, have been spent on commentary.

If he has left with the intention to wrestle again - as many are speculating - then there's no doubt he'll be a success wherever he goes.

News Now - Sport News