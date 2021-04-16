Continuing its righteous crusade to rid the Call of Duty: Warzone arena of cheaters, game-developer Activision have shared a recent update claiming to have banned more than 475,000 fraudsters from its online platform.

Fans of the long-standing first-person shooter have been outraged by the amount of foul play going on in the online Battle Royale feature of the game, in particular. The mode has become a beehive for dishonourable nerds seeking to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents, using unsanctioned software to cheat their way to kills.

Personally, I have never understood how anyone can take any satisfaction from cheating to win at a video game. What is the point? You literally didn't win - you cheated! Plus, it's not even real, dude! Who cares!?

Anyway, it's good to see that Activision have remained true to their word and remain intent on stamping out this kind of behaviour for good.

The developer banned 30,000 more CoD users during the month of March, and the most recent April cull means that nearly half a million trolls have now been ejected from the game since its release a little over a year ago - good!

In a recent progress report, Activision wrote: "Cheaters are never welcome. To date, our security and enforcement team has issued more than 475,000 permabans in Call of Duty: Warzone. Yesterday's large banwave was our seventh high-volume set of bans since February."

The progress report also states that Activision plan to clamp down on repeat offenders who get banned for cheating, but then return to the foray under the guise of a new account, stating: "Removing cheaters and taking away their ability to move to alternate accounts is a key focus for the security teams."

Activision plan to target frequent cheaters with hardware bans that target the specific IDs of gamers' consoles, thus preventing them from re-entering the platform once kicked out, which is definitely another step in the right direction.

Don't get too excited just yet, though, Warzone-heads, savvy computer boffins don't generally have too much of an issue hiding their IP address or location, mind, so the digital arms race looks set to continue for a while yet...

