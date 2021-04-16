The favourite in the betting markets for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury has been revealed.

The bout is set to be one of the largest in boxing history as the two heavyweight champions go head-to-head this year.

Joshua has endured recent success against Kubrat Pulev - a devastating ninth round knockout - and went 12 rounds against Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch to reclaim his belts and titles.

On the other side of the fight, Fury has become more than just a role model in the sporting world. After enduring serious physical and mental battles in recent years, The Gypsy King's return to boxing was met with plentiful praise; beating Deontay Wilder by knockout in 2020 epitomised his battling character and spirit.

But will that be enough when the two UK-based boxers clash this year?

Read More: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Date, Tickets, Venue, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know



If the question was asked a few years ago, not many would be giving Fury the chance against someone as dominant and powerful as Joshua. However, Fury has more than established himself as one of the most feared boxers in the division and it is difficult to split the two.

But who do the bookmakers have as the favourite for this bout?

Betting Odds

In terms of the betting markets, it is difficult to split the two but Fury is the slight favourite.

If you fancy Fury to win the fight, you can get odds of around 4/7 in most cases. A win by KO for The Gypsy King is labelled at around 2/1.

However, Joshua has been priced at around 6/4 to win the bout outright, with those odds changing to 5/2 if you think he will do the business via KO.

The bout is odds on to finish inside 12 rounds given the recent knockout success of both fighters, and you can get odds of around 4/6 if you fancy this market.

Who do you have as the favourite to win this fight? Are you Team Fury or Team Joshua? Let us know and make sure to keep up to date with all the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

