Polarising YouTube sensation Jake Paul will make his third appearance as a professional boxer this weekend when he takes on former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the first Triller Fight Club event of 2021.

Paul, aka "The Problem Child", is coming off an impressive KO win over former NBA star Nate Robinson in November 2020. However, this will arguably be the biggest challenge of his relatively short career to date.

At the start of last year, the 24-year-old made his pro boxing debut against fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Loui Al-Fakhri, dropping his British rival three times en route to a first-round stoppage. His brother Logan Paul, who is also a social media influencer, lost by a split-decision against online personality KSI in 2019.

He now faces a more experienced opponent in Askren, a former MMA fighter and champion with multiple promotions including Bellator and ONE Championship. The 37-year-old officially announced his retirement from MMA following back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia.

Here's everything you need to know on how to buy and where to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren:

When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren?

The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren main event is scheduled for 4am on Sunday, 18 April, 2021, in the UK, though the exact time is subject to change and depends on the length of the other undercard fights/musical performances, with the main card expected to start at approximately 2am.

Where is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren taking place?

The fight will take place live from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

In the UK, the Paul vs Askren card is being shown exclusively live on online streaming site FITE TV at a cost of £17.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren full fight card/undercard

Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs Reykon

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren stats/breakdown

Jake Paul:

Fight record (boxing): 2 fights, 2 wins, 2 wins by KO, 0 losses.

Ben Askren:

Fight record (MMA): 22 fights, 19 wins, 6 by KO, 6 by submission, 2 losses, 1 no contest.

