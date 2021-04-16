WrestleMania 37 unfolded this past weekend, with 14 matches over two nights. This was the first WWE pay-per-view in 13 months with fans in attendance. Of those 14 bouts, four of them involved women.

There was a leak online of who apparently produced each contest, including former Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd being in charge of every women's match.

Natalya, who has been married to Kidd since 2013, revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he did in fact produce each women's bout on the card.

The Queen of Harts posted a photo of her and Tyson with the following caption:

“I don’t want to put @tjwilson711 on the spot— I just want to thank him for the most incredible work he did this weekend with every single women’s match at WrestleMania 37. Over 25 hours of practice (on top of many hours in our ring), I’m really so proud of the dedication that TJ has to helping others,” she wrote.

"When TJ had to retire in 2015, it was challenging for him to picture his life outside of competing in the ring. For many athletes, we dedicate so much of our life to perfecting our craft, it often becomes our identity. It’s so inspiring to see how TJ is able to impact wrestling now more than ever before through his 25 years in the industry. He’s making the biggest impact of his career right now in the way he’s elevating others. The greatest thing we can do is give back! Those who do that— they are CHAMPIONS in every sense of the word.

"Thanks for everything, @tjwilson711. Here’s to many more magical WrestleMania moments to come ❤"

Both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles were on the line over 'Mania weekend, with two new champions crowned.

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to win the top women's prize on the Red Brand, only 20 days after debuting on the main roster.

Sasha Banks lost the Blue Brands' Women's title to this year's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. The pair main evented Night One of The Show of Shows on Saturday, creating history in the process. This was the first women's one-on-one match to be on the top of the card at WrestleMania.

