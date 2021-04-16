Watford news: Pundit makes glowing Hornets claim ahead of Luton showdown

Watford will be looking to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games tomorrow when they head to Kenilworth Road to face arch-rivals Luton Town.

A stunning up-turn in form since the arrival of Xisco Munoz in December has catapulted the Hornets into a commanding position to secure automatic promotion next month.

Currently second in the Championship standings, Watford could extend their advantage over nearest challengers Swansea City to 10 points by securing a victory over Luton.

Whilst the Hatters have little to play for due to the fact that they are meandering towards a mid-table finish in the second-tier this season, they will nevertheless be determined to derail the Hornets' promotion charge on Saturday.

Therefore, Watford will know that they will have to be at their best if they are to seal all three points on their travels.

Whereas the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema are likely to feature for the Hornets in this particular fixture, Nathaniel Chalobah and William Troost-Ekong will both face late fitness tests after picking up knocks in the club's clash with Reading last Friday.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this showdown, David Prutton has lauded Watford for their recent displays and has predicted that they will beat Luton 2-1 tomorrow.

The 39-year-old said: "The fact Luton have nothing but pride to play for at this stage of the season goes to show what a brilliant job Nathan Jones has done.

"But they will still be right up for this one, as they haven't hosted their big rivals in so, so long, and have the chance to halt their promotion push.

"Whether they can do that is a different story.

"Watford just look so strong at the moment and it is hard to see what is going to get in their way of returning to the Premier League.

"They should have enough here."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having already provided their supporters with a number of memorable displays in the Championship this season, Watford will be determined to complete a league double over their fierce rivals this weekend.

Currently brimming with confidence, the Hornets may have too much quality for Luton if their star players deliver the goods yet again in the Championship.

After taking his goal tally for the 2020/21 campaign to 12 by netting a brace against Reading, Sarr could prove to be a difference-maker on Saturday as he has set the second-tier alight with his displays in recent weeks.

Providing that they do indeed secure victory in this clash, Watford will remain on track to make an immediate return to the Premier League later this month.

